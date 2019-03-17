Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Scores Overtime Winner To Top Blue Jackets

BOSTON — The Bruins are back on track.

Having dropped its last three games entering Saturday, Boston snapped the skid with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

Tied 1-1 after tregulation, Brad Marchand one-timed the game-winning goal with 90 seconds to play in the extra frame.

Patrice Bergeron scored Boston’s other tally, while Matt Duchene potted Columbus’ score.

Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves for the Bruins, while Blue Jackets netminder Joonas Korpisalo turned away 31 shots.

The Bruins climb to 43-20-9 with the win, while the Blue Jackets fall to 40-28-4 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

ONE APIECE

When the two sides met Tuesday, the first period featured a combined four goals. On Saturday, they’d muster just one apiece, with the Bruins kicking off the scoring.

David Krejci was bodied by Scott Harrington at the half boards, and that led to a slew of players struggling to collect the ensuing loose puck in the right circle. The puck finally trickled out to Bergeron, and the center quickly slid it to his backhand and slipped it past Korpisalo at 5:51.

What a year for No. 37. 1,000 games ✅

It was Bergeron’s 27th goal of the season, and the 800th point of his career.

But in the last few minutes of the first, the Blue Jackets got one back.

As he dashed down the right side of the offensive zone, Duchene fought off John Moore all the way to the net. Just before he reached Halak, Duchene got a shot off that went right over the Bruins netminder, leveling things with 3:08 remaining.

The Bruins won the shots battle 12-6 in the first.

GOALLESS SECOND

The physicality ramped up a bit in the second period, but it didn’t result in any goals.

Charlie Coyle committed the frame’s only penalty, getting whistled for interference on Adam McQuaid at 15:55. The two minutes of shorthanded play actually yielded a couple quality scoring opportunities for the Bruins, but neither they nor the Jackets could break the tie.

Columbus outscored Boston 9-8 in the second.

TO OVERTIME WE GO

The third period mirrored the second in that it was both physical and scoreless.

Early on in the stanza, the Bruins had a power play opportunity, with Pierre-Luc Dubois tripping Charlie McAvoy at 3:05. However, Boston couldn’t make good use of the advantage.

The Bruins had nine shots to the Jackets’ seven in the third.

MARCHAND WINS IT

Halak made two great saves during the extra period, and Marchand made sure his netminder’s effort didn’t go to waste

Bergeron had control of the puck, then whipped it over to the right circle where Marchand buried the winner past Korpisalo.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will kick off a four-game road trip Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Puck drop from Nassau Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET.

