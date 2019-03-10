Bruins Wrap: David Krejci’s Late Goal Gives Boston 3-2 Win Over Senators

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just keep finding ways to win.

After earning an absolute thriller of a win Thursday against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins did it again Saturday. David Krejci’s tip-in goal with 44.7 seconds left gave the B’s a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, upping their point streak to 19 games.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner accounted for Boston’s other goals, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk accounted for Ottawa’s tallies.

Tuukka Rask made 17 saves for the Bruins, while Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson turned away 28 shots.

The Bruins climbed to 42-17-9 with the win, while the Senators fell to 23-40-6 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

QUIET FIRST

Both sides had their chances in the first period, but neither could find the back of the net.

Each team spent some time on the man advantage, as the Bruins logged 1:37 on the power play and the Senators 3:35. The Bruins outshot the Senators 12-6 in the opening period.

ONE APIECE

The game remained scoreless well into the second period, but both sides showed a little offense in the back half of the stanza.

Magnus Paajarvi was whistled for hooking Noel Acciari at the 9:04 mark of the period, and just over a minute later the Bruins scored the game’s first goal.

After Anderson’s clearing attempt failed, Patrice Bergeron put a puck on net that Anderson blocked. The puck caromed out to Torey Krug at the point, and the defenseman began skating deeper into the zone. He sent a pass across the zone to Marchand, and the winger slipped a quick wrister home at 10:11.

The Bruins’ advantage was short-lived, however.

While in the defensive zone, Patrice Bergeron skated around the back of the net, then turned and tried to send the puck around the boards. His pass caught Zdeno Chara and deflected right to the near post. Tkachuk was able to get a pass out to Pageau, who dashed to the high slot and one-timed the equalizer past Rask.

Boston won the second period shots battle 14-8.

THRILLER … AGAIN

Yet again, the Bruins used some late fireworks to earn the victory.

Charlie McAvoy misplayed the puck at his own blue line, and Chris Tierney gathered it and entered the attacking zone. Tierney ripped a shot on net, which Rask blocked in front of himself. Krug skated toward Rask to collect the puck, but as he tried to pass out of trouble, Tierney stole the puck. Though Tierney quickly lost possession on the doorstep, Tkachuk darted in and buried the loose puck at 2:46.

Later in the period, Wagner threw a changeup to lock things up at two.

With the two sides playing four-on-four, Krug danced across the point with the puck before throwing it to the net. Wagner barely got a piece of it, but it was enough to slow the puck down and redirect it, trickling past Anderson, who clearly was thrown off by the puck’s change of speed and course.

With less than a minute to play, the Bruins earned the victory.

Danton Heinen skated across the slot and put a shot on net, and Krejci was right on the doorstep to tip it past Anderson to score the winning goal with 44.7 seconds to play.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will hit the road and play the second leg of their back-to-back Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images