Bruins Wrap: David Krejci’s OT Winner Lifts Boston Over Hurricanes

BOSTON — The streak continues.

The Boston Bruins went down to the wire with the Carolina Hurricanes, but David Krejci netted the OT winner to give the Bruins a 4-3 win Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron, Jake Debrusk, Chris Wagner netted goals for the Bruins. Sebastian Aho had two markers for the visitors, with Justin Williams also potting a goal.

Jaroslav Halak made 34 saves in net, while counterpart Curtis McElhinney made 33 stops for Carolina.

With the win, the Bruins advance to 40-17-9. The loss bumps the Hurricanes to 36-23-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS DOWN ONE

In a fast-paced, hard-hitting first period, the B’s found themselves down a goal and down a man, with the Hurricanes taking a 1-0 lead after the opening 20. Boston led in shots 12-11.

The hosts suffered a tough break in the opening minutes, with Marcus Johansson exiting after taking a massive check along the boards from Micheal Ferland. David Backes dropped the gloves with Ferland short after, injuring Ferland, who did not return.

The B’s took a hit on the scoreboard not long after, with the Canes taking the lead after an unfortunate bounce off Aho’s skate in front of Halak at 6:30.

The Bruins killed three penalties in the first period, with Charlie McAvoy, John Moore and Peter Cehlarik serving minor penalties. The Canes threw 13 hits in the first, compared to eight from the B’s.

ALL TIED UP

After falling behind by two early in the second, the B’s battled back to even the game 2-2 heading into the third period.

Aho doubled his production and the Hurricanes lead at 1:10 of the second period with a breakaway effort that wiggled through Halak’s wickets.

Marchand intercepted a pass and had a breakaway bid for a shorthanded goal following a Patrice Bergeron tripping penalty, but his backhanded five-hole bid was denied by McElhinney.

But the Bruins would get on the board at 12:28. Brandon Carlo threw a puck on net and Wagner was there to corral the puck, swatting a backhand into the net to make it 2-1.

The Bruins were buzzing for the rest of the period, and it was not long before the hosts knotted things up. David Krejci was sprung on a 2-on-1 with DeBrusk joining the rush. Krejci was able to dance around a defender and throw a shot off McElhinney’s pad. DeBrusk was there to bury the rebound at 18:12.

Each side served a minor penalty in the second, both of which were killed. The B’s led in shots 27-21 after two.

B’s LOCK UP POINT

Three periods were not enough to decide a winner, with each team scoring in the third period to force overtime.

The Bruins took their first lead of the night 2:45 in the third period. Following the Bruins’ second penalty for too many men, Marchand sprung a shorthanded 2-on-1, sliding a puck to Bergeron on the rush for the go-ahead goal.

But Boston’s lead would last less than 10 minutes, as Justin Williams was able to sneak a shot past Halak’s outstretched leg for the equalizer at 12:17.

Shots were tied 36-36 through regulation.

OVERTIME

David Krejci gave the Bruins the W off an assist from Jake DeBrusk at 1:46.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will remain at home for a tilt with the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m.

