Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Honors Father In Latest Heartfelt Instagram Post

It was a busy Saturday for Zdeno Chara, to say the least.

The 42-year-old Boston Bruins defenseman began the day by signing a one-year, $2 million extension that will keep him in Black and Gold for at least another season. Hours later, Chara buried the 200th goal of his illustrious NHL career.

To cap it all off, Chara and the Bruins skated to a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers, clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Sunday morning, Chara took to Instagram to honor his father, who played a huge role in the Bruins captain reaching 200 goals.

Chalk that up as another social media victory for the internet’s friendliest participant.

The Bruins will return to the ice Monday night when the visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, who already have clinched the Presidents’ Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images