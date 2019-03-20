Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Rings In 42 By Taking Down Matt Martin In Fight

It appears that meeting Conor McGregor on Saturday left Zdeno Chara with the urge to fight.

Just a couple days after joking about a hypothetical bout with the UFC superstar, Chara, who turned 42 on Monday, dropped the gloves with New York Islanders forward Matt Martin.

The two squared up right at the opening face-off of the second period.

Chara used his lengthy reach to keep Martin at a distance while landing a couple of knocks of his own, and finished Martin off with a takedown.

(You can watch the fight here)

Honestly, you have to give some credit to Martin for getting back on his skates after Chara landed a right square in his jaw.

The Bruins captain continues to defy father time with continued production on Boston’s blue line. The ageless titan continues to be one of the most feared physical forces in the league, and on the flip side, sits at 199 career goals.

While we’re still not sure if Chara could take on the likes of McGregor, we like his chances against most in the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images