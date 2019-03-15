Bryce Harper Injury: Phillies Star Leave Game After Getting Hit By Pitch

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a midst of a scare with their newest star.

Bryce Harper, whom the Phillies signed to a massive 13-year, $300 deal last month, left Friday’s spring training game after getting hit by a pitch.

Harper was drilled with a 96 mph fastball right in the ankle, which sent him to the ground in pain. He proceeded to limp off the field with the help of a member of the team’s training staff.

Ouch. Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

The acquisition of Harper was the completion of what’s been a pretty busy offseason for a now-loaded Phillies team — which also inked J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen, David Robertson and Jean Segura to deals.

Harper’s spring training got off to a late start due to the delay in him actually signing somewhere, and it remains to be seen if he’ll miss more Grapefruit League action due to his injury.

