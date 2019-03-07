Bryce Harper Not Backing Down From His Mike Trout Recruitment Comments

The Los Angeles Angels are not particularly happy with Bryce Harper at the moment.

The newly-minted Philadelphia Phillies star made headlines this weekend when at his introductory press conference he said he plans on recruiting Mike Trout to join in him in Philadelphia when the Angels’ star hits free agency after the 2020 season.

Harper later doubled down on those comments on a Philadelphia radio show on Tuesday.

The Angels, understandably, we’re not amused, and asked Major League Baseball to investigate Harper for tampering.

Bryce Harper could be fined for using Mike Trout's name publicly. The lesson learned here: If you're going to recruit a player, it's safest not to use him name. Either way, the expectation is that there will be no significant discipline levied. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 6, 2019

But amid a potential fine from the league Harper still was not backing down from his interest in joining forces with the 27-year-old superstar.

“If I didn’t mean it, I wouldn’t have said it,” Harper said Wednesday via Philly.com’s Matt Breen.

Given the measure of Harper’s new contract, it is unlikely MLB could dish out a fine that truly would detract Harper from continuing to pursue Trout. But rumors will only continue to swirl around Trout leaving LA for the East Coast when his contract is up.

Trout has made it to the postseason just once with the Angels, who reportedly have considered a massive extension for their best player. But Trout has remained quiet on his future plans.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images