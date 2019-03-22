Buffalo-Arizona State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 6-seeded Buffalo Bulls will be taking on the No. 11-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Bulls will be playing in their fifth Division I tournament game, and this is the highest seed they’ve ever achieved. During last year’s tournament, the Bulls were knocked out in the second round by Kentucky. The Sun Devils are back in the tournament after losing to Syracuse in the First Four last year. ASU defeated St. John’s in the First Four this year to move on to face Buffalo.

Players to watch include Buffalo’s CJ Massinburg, who leads the Bulls with 18.3 points per game, and Arizona’s Luguentz Dort, who leads the Sun Devils with 16.2 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Buffalo-Arizona State:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

