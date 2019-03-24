Buffalo-Texas Tech Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bulls in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Texas Tech made it to the second round by way of defeating the Northern Kentucky Norse 72-57. The Red Raiders were led by Jarrett Culver, who dropped 29 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, and Davide Moretti, who notched 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The Bulls had their way with the Arizona State Sun Devils, winning 91-74. The Bulls were led by Jeremy Harris’ 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, and CJ Massinburg’s 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Players to watch during this matchup include Texas’ Culver, who leads the Red Raiders with 18.8 points per game, and Buffalo’s Massinburg, who leads the Bulls with 18.3 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Buffalo-Texas Tech:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 6:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images