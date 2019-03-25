Camille Kostek Has Sweetest Message For Rob Gronkowski After Retirement Post

Rob Gronkowski sent shockwaves around the NFL and social media when the tight end announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Hoards of teammates and celebrities commented on Gronkowski’s retirement post, while Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and other teammates made separate posts congratulating the now former New England Patriot on an incredible nine-year career.

But perhaps the most heartfelt comment came from Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s girlfriend and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Relationship goals much?

While Gronkowski’s teammates and Patriots fans around the country surely are sad to see the sure-fire Hall of Famer hang ’em up, it’s hard to not be happy for the tight end, who was able to end his career on his own terms.

It’s difficult to tell what the future might hold for Gronkowski, but we have a feeling he is going to be just fine without football.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images