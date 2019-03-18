Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Enters NBA Concussion Protocol, Doubtful For Next Game

by on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 11:22AM

Gordon Hayward might not return to the Boston Celtics lineup right away.

The Celtics announced the forward is doubtful for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets because he has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Hayward exited Saturday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter after suffering a strained neck during a collision with Hawks forward John Collins. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said at halftime Hayward felt “woozy,” and the Celtics diagnosed him after the contest.

Under terms of NBA concussion protocol, Hayward now must pass multiple tests without showing any symptoms before he can return to action.

He’s averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 2018-19 but had been playing some of his best basketball of the season prior to his latest ailment.

