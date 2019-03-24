Celtics Injuries: Here’s Latest On Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics have not had much to celebrate of late.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, which reach a low point in Saturday’s 124-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in which they were outscored 30-5 down the stretch, the Celtics have been bitten hard by the injury bug.

Aron Baynes (ankle), Al Horford (knee) and Gordon Hayward (concussion) all missed Saturday’s tilt, and now it looks like Boston will be without at least one more body when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday back at TD Garden.

Robert Williams III and Jayson Tatum each suffered lower back contusions after taking hard falls underneath the basket.

Williams appeared to take the worse of the two falls, exiting the game in the second quarter. He did not return.

Tatum was shaken up after falling hard on his back while chasing down a Kemba Walker net drive. He remained in the game, but is being looked at by medical personnel according to Brad Stevens.

Coach Stevens shares an injury update on Robert Williams & Jayson Tatum (Presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCiYr0) pic.twitter.com/LHCNx8dRCj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 24, 2019

The Jaylen Brown injury Stevens referenced was a bruised back the forward suffered in Minnesota last spring, which held him out two weeks.

