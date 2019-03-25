Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward React To Rob Gronkowski Retirement

Nearly everyone is sad to see Rob Gronkowski retire, including Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics stars were informed of the New England Patriots tight end’s retirement shortly after their ugly loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Despite surely being upset after a fourth straight defeat, Hayward and Irving both took time to offer high praise for Gronkowski.

Here’s what they had to say, per WEEI’s Josue Pavon:

Hayward: “I didn’t know that. That sucks, he’s an unbelievable tight end. Got a chance to meet him last year when I was hurt. (He was) really nice to me when I was over there at the facility and everyone was extremely nice. You don’t have to do that — to go out of your way and have a conversation with me, and stuff like that. Appreciate that from him for sure.

“Only been in Boston for a couple of years but I know he’s done a lot for this city. I’ve seen him terrorize the Colts a little bit. He’ll for sure be missed, and sorry to hear that.”

Irving: “I think he means a lot, just to the NFL and professional athletics. He’s been able to accomplish, he’s an incredible person, an incredible athlete. I’m super happy for him that he could retire on his own terms. I know he’s been contemplating it for the last few years, I don’t blame him. He was chasing rings, so I can appreciate a guy for doing that and playing at a high level.

“(He’s) a guy that went through double coverage and triple coverage and still found a way to be successful in this league, it’s pretty awesome, with the help of a very GOAT-ish quarterback. Just happy for him.”

The question, of course, is whether these sentiments ultimately will prove unnecessary.

Gronkowski might end up playing at some point next season after all, if his agent is to be believed.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images