Celtics’ Marcus Morris Issued This Pre-Playoff Warning To Jayson Tatum

The Celtics by no means have been world beaters this season, but many still are holding on to the belief that Boston is in store for a deep postseason run.

The C’s, of course, boast arguably the NBA’s most talented roster from top to bottom, and given the typical nature of the playoffs, a sector of the basketball world is of the mindset that the Celtics simply will “flip the switch” once the lights get brighter.

While that’s been the case for several teams in league history, Marcus Morris doesn’t want the C’s to bank on a sharp turnaround come spring.

After the Celtics snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, Morris told reporters of a message he sent to Jayson Tatum regarding the Celtics’ pursuit of rhythm and cohesion.

Morris said he told Tatum that the Celtics “can’t hit that switch when you get to the playoffs. You need to hit that switch now and have some camaraderie and have some consistency going into the playoffs and I think we’ll be good.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 2, 2019

The playoffs provide a natural spark of energy and motivation, but it’s tough to blame Morris for wanting to right the ship as soon as possible, especially considering the amount of turbulence Boston has endured over the course of the campaign. And with 19 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, the C’s have enough time to gain momentum before the postseason gets underway.

It will be no easy task, though, as 10 of those matchups come against teams that currently own playoff spots.

