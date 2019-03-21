Celtics’ Marcus Smart Fined For ‘Forcefully Shoving’ Sixers’ Joel Embiid

Marcus Smart’s actions will cost him a few bucks — again.
The NBA announced Thursday the Celtics guard has been fined $50,000 for “forcefully shoving” 76ers center Joel Embiid during Philadelphia’s 118-115 win over Boston on Wednesday night.
Smart was ejected for the third-quarter shove, which sent Embiid tumbling to the floor and led to a flagrant 2 foul. The Celtics sorely missed Smart down the stretch, too, particularly on the defensive end.
The NBA acknowledged Smart’s track record of questionable on-court behavior played a role in the fine he received Thursday. Smart is racking up quite a tab with the league this season, as NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg pointed out on Twitter.
Good thing Smart signed that four-year, $52 million contract last summer.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
