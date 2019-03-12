Celtics Notes: Boston’s Defense Exposed By Clippers In Blowout Loss

While the Celtics were California dreaming for most of their West Coast road trip, they head back to Boston after defensive nightmare against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The C’s had no answer for the Clippers’ shooters at Staples Center on Monday in a 140-115 loss as the hosts shot 61 percent.

Boston allowed LA to put up 37 points in the second, 37 points in the third and 39 points in the fourth en route to the Celtics’ biggest loss of the season.

After the game, Celtics coach told reporters the loss was a combination of the Clippers coming to play and the Celtics giving them too much.

Brad Stevens said it was a combination of the Clippers were great and the Celtics defense abandoned them. “Without getting too into technical stuff,” he thought the Cs just let the Clippers take the ball where they wanted. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 12, 2019

It’s the most points the Celtics have allowed in regulation since 1994.

Most points allowed by the #Celtics since a 142-100 loss to the Washington #Bullets on April 17. 1994. Don McLean (that's right!) led WSH with 21 points that night. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 12, 2019

Here are some other notes from Monday’s Celtics-Clippers game:

— With 34 points off the bench, Clippers guard Lou Williams passed Dell Curry for the NBA’s all-time lead with points off the bench with 11,154 points.

Williams’ 34 was the most points the C’s had allowed off the bench since Jamal Crawford in 2006.

Stevens had some positive words for Williams after the game.

"Most guys like Lou Williams don't come off the bench and that's what makes me appreciate him more. He comes in … doesn't need to get a rhythm. He's ready to hoop." – #Celtics Brad Stevens. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) March 12, 2019

— Not only were the C’s dominated on the scoreboard, they were blitzed on the glass, losing the rebound battle 47-29.

— Starting in place of injured Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown continued to make a case to jump into the starting rotation, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Morris, meanwhile, had 11 points on a 3-for-9 night from the floor.

— The Celtics finish their West Coast road trip 3-1, giving them some momentum as they head back home despite the blowout loss on Monday.

Jaylen Brown on the road trip: “For the most part, we played pretty good basketball. We just came out tonight and got our asses kicked.” — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 12, 2019

Marcus Smart: “yeah, we lost. But we can’t think about that. We’ve gotta be able to move on from this.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 12, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images