Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens Gives Update On Aron Baynes Ankle Injury

Aron Baynes is injured once again.

There were just five minutes left the second quarter of Wednesday’s tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers when Baynes landed awkwardly on his left foot while attempting to block a shot by T.J. McConnell under the net. The center hobbled off the court and did not return to the team’s eventual 118-113 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

After the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Baynes was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, although he could not provide any further update on his condition.

#NEBHInjuryReport Aron Baynes has been diagnosed with a grade 2 ankle sprain, per Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 21, 2019

This is not the first time Baynes has been shelved due to injury this season. The center suffered a broken left hand during a game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 19, causing him to miss the next 13 games.

Baynes also missed several games in February due to a foot contusion.

But with just 10 games left in the season, the Celtics need a healthy roster now more than ever. The Celtics now sit one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed and four games behind the 76ers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here are some other notes from the 76ers-Celtics game:

— The Celtics were unable to sweep the season series the 76ers, blowing the 11-point lead they accrued in the first half by the middle of the third quarter. Philly went on a 13-2 run in the fourth to cut take a 108-105 lead, and the Celtics simply could not recover in time. This is just the fourth time Philly has won in the last 25 meetings between the two clubs.

— Marcus Smart and 76er’s center Joel Embiid got into a bit of a spat just less than one minute into the third quarter after Smart shoved Embiid to the ground following an elbow to the face. Smart received a Flagrant 2 for the push and was ejected from the game. Embiid received a technical foul. See how it all unfolded below:

A fight almost breaks out after Marcus Smart pushes Embiid in the back during the game (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/dHVVO5dKQB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2019

Stevens was “disappointed” in Smart for his reaction, especially with Baynes out for the remainder of the game.

Brad Stevens: “I’m disappointed in Marcus. Like, ‘We need you.’” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 21, 2019

“We need him to be in the game no matter what happened,” Stevens said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics postgame coverage. “A time or two a year (his temper) gets the best of him, but this is just a reminder of how important he is (to the team).”

— The Celtics struggled in third quarter once again on Wednesday, allowing Philly to erase the 11-point lead Boston built up going into the second half. The third quarter has caused plenty of problems for the Celtics as of late, including a botched rebound attempt during their 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

— In one bright spot this evening, Kyrie Irving successfully extended his 30+ point streak to four games — the longest of his career. Irving lead the team with 36 points on Wednesday, despite sinking just three of 13 three-point shots during the match.

Kyrie Irving (31 points) has scored at least 30 points in a career-high four consecutive games — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) March 21, 2019

https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/brackets/?utm_source=NESNbracket&gps-source=MMBRACKETINF

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images