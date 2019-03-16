Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens Offers Injury Updates On Gordon Hayward, Al Horford

Gordon Hayward just can’t catch a break.

The Boston Celtics forward left Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks after an ugly collision with Hawks forward John Collins. Hayward was diagnosed with a strained neck, and did not return to Boston’s eventual 129-120 victory.

(You can click here to watch the play.)

After the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed that a “woozy” Hayward left after halftime. There was no further update.

The Celtics sent Gordon Hayward home after halftime of the game. Brad Stevens said he was 'woozy' after taking a shot to the face during the first quarter. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 16, 2019

Hayward has experienced something of a resurgence over the last two weeks, so this injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. Of course, the hope for Boston is the veteran forward is just fine and has no lingering affects heading into the playoffs.

Additionally, Stevens revealed that Al Horford, who has battled a sore knee for much of the season, will be limited over the final 13 games.

Brad Stevens said Al Horford suggested his knee didn’t feel great but was able to come back when game got close in fourth. Stevens said Gordon Hayward went home at halftime after taking shot to head. Doesn’t have further update on Hayward. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 16, 2019

Brad Stevens said they have 3 or 4 games planned that Al Horford will sit out late in season. Suggests he’ll sit Monday if he doesn’t feel great after this game. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 16, 2019

With the Celtics still stuck in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, they can ill-afford to not be at full strength down the stretch.

Still, it’s more important that Boston has its full compliment of stars ready to go for the postseason, so it makes sense if the team is extra cautious over the next few weeks.

Here are some other notes from Celtics-Hawks:

— The Celtics blew a 25-point second-half lead to Atlanta, but managed to escape with a victory.

“We let go of our intensity from the end of the third through the middle of the fourth,” Stevens said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “They got back in it — can’t do it.”

— Kyrie Irving has picked a great time to play his best basketball of the season.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.3 points (49.4% FG), 7.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists over his last four games (3 games of 30+ points) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) March 16, 2019

— Speaking of playing their best basketball of the season.

Jaylen Brown is the first Celtics reserve to score 20+ points in three consecutive games since Isaiah Thomas (April 3-8, 2015) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) March 16, 2019

— Irving had a career-high 11 rebounds against Atlanta. His previous career high was 10 rebounds, a feat he accomplished five times.

