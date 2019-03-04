Celtics Suffering From Lack Of Cohesion In Roller-Coaster Season

Something very obviously is not clicking with the Boston Celtics at the moment.

The C’s have lost seven of their last 10 games, most recently falling to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at TD Garden.

From the get-go of the season, the Celtics have seemed to miss that spark that catapulted them into the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Players clearly have not been able to gel like they did a year ago, which has led to frustration among the players, Kyrie Irving chief among them.

To hear The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn and NESN’s Marc James break down the Celtics lack of cohesion, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.