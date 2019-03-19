Celtics’ Terry Rozier Claps Back At 76ers Fan With Awesome Roast

To say the Boston Celtics have had the Philadelphia 76ers’ number in recent years would be an understatement.

The Celtics have claimed victory in all but two (!) of their last 19 regular-season contests against the 76ers dating back to the 2014-15 season. Not to mention, Boston needed just five games to dispatch its Atlantic Division rival in the teams’ 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

The C’s will look to complete a four-game regular-season sweep of the Sixers on Wednesday when the two Eastern Conference powers square off at Wells Fargo Center. And after one Philly fan expressed (irrational) confidence in his team while trying to chirp Terry Rozier ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the Celtics guard brought him back down to Earth with a great roast.

Philly ain’t beat us since they had AI dummy — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) March 19, 2019

Pretty much.

While Boston does own quite a bit of bragging rights over Philadelphia at present, the 76ers currently boast a 2 1/2 game lead over the Celtics for third place in the East. But even if the Sixers hold on and enter the playoffs with a higher seed than the C’s, we have a feeling they’ll still be hoping to avoid playing Boston in a seven-game series.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports