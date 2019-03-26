Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics are hurting for a win, which makes their opponent Tuesday all the nicer.

Boston is at Quicken Loans Arena for a meeting with the disastrous Cleveland Cavaliers.

After beating a pair of basement-dwelling teams, the Celtics proceeded to hit a losing skid, falling in each of their last four games entering Tuesday’s matchup. Catching the Philadelphia 76ers for third place in the Eastern Conference almost certainly won’t happen, but they trail the fourth-place Indiana Pacers by just two games in the standings. Catching the Pacers will give the Celtics home-court advantage in the highly likely first-round meeting between the two sides.

The Cavs, meanwhile, are 19-55 this season, good for 14th in the East. They’ve lost a pair in a row.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavs online:

When: Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images