Celtics Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Can the Boston Celtics continue their winning ways on the West Coast?

Boston is 3-0 on its four-game California swing, with wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers reigniting belief the Celtics can come together in time for the playoffs. And the Celtics will wrap up the road trip Monday night when they face the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Brad Stevens’ club will be without the services of Jayson Tatum, who will miss the game with a shoulder injury.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Clippers online:

When: Monday, March 11, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images