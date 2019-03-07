Celtics Vs. Kings Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Are the Boston Celtics finally back on track?

All this season, the C’s have been tough to gauge, delivering a tremendous performance one night, then an underwhelming one the next.

But after carving up the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday to kick off their four-game West Coast road trip, the Celtics now will take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have been a fun team to watch this season, but currently sit in ninth place in the conference, making every game a must-win for them down the stretch.

