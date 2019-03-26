Lightning’s Explosive Offensive Paced By Strong Core Of Centers

The Tampa Bay Lightning present a tough matchup for all of their opponents, and that all starts with their offensive weapons.

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both entered Monday night’s game against the Boston Bruins with 40-plus goals and 40 assists. The Lightning thrive off of their fast, explosive offense, and much of that starts with their centers. Stamkos and Point are joined by Anthony Cirelli and Cedric Paquette to round off a solid foursome of pivots. Cirelli has four goals and three assists in Tampa Bay’s last seven games to bolster help bolster their attack.

For more on the Lighting’s slew of centers, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images