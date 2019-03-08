Chad Johnson’s Huge Restaurant Tip Reflects ‘Horrible’ Patriots Stint

One restaurant employee has benefited from Chad Johnson’s struggles in New England.

The New England Patriots wide receiver tipped a server $276 on a $91.36 bill, and many local football fans might recall the roots of the story behind the generous figure. Johnson arrived in New England prior to the 2011 season at age 33 after 10 mostly storied years with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he failed to recover his previous form and finished the season with just 15 receptions for 276 yards with one touchdown in 15 games, by far his least productive NFL season.

.@ochocinco continues leaving tips with random career stats 😂 “I only had 276 yards with the Patriots which was really horrible.” pic.twitter.com/2woKInVZ9c — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) March 8, 2019

“I only had 276 yards with the Patriots which was really horrible,” Johnson wrote. He also wrote “I love you” at the bottom of the receipt.

Johnson struggled through the season, largely due to his failure to grasp New England’s complex offense, which doesn’t rely heavily on outside wide receivers. Nevertheless, the Patriots thrived that season, reaching Super Bowl XLVI where they lost to the New York Giants.

Johnson retired from the NFL after his season with the Patriots.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has poked fun at his failed stint in New England. He roasted his stats with the Patriots in September 2017 on Twitter with an epic one-liner.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images