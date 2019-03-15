Charlie McAvoy Gets Bruins On Board Vs. Jets With First-Period Goal

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been superb as of late.

As of the first period of Thursday night’s tilt with the Winnipeg Jets, McAvoy has notched five points (one goal, four assists) including the goal he scored to cut Winnipeg’s lead in half in the opening frame at Bell MTS Place.

Paul Carey was able to get the puck to David Krejci along the boards which allowed McAvoy to skate right down the slot and snipe one past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck to get the Bruins on the board.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson breakdown McAvoy’s sixth goal of the season, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images