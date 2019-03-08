UFC

Check Out Paige VanZant’s Sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

by on Fri, Mar 8, 2019 at 2:23PM

Paige VanZant is a star inside and outside the octagon.

Sports Illustrated revealed Thursday that VanZant will appear in its 2019 Swimsuit Edition, making her just the second UFC fighter to be featured in the annual issue. Ronda Rousey, a former UFC champion now with WWE, appeared in SI’s 2016 Swimsuit Edition.

Sports Illustrated provided a behind-the-scenes look at VanZant’s shoots Thursday and Friday via social media. It’s safe to say she’s a total knockout — pun very much intended — although we don’t want to tick off her fiancé, fellow MMA star Austin Vanderford.

Here’s a glimpse of VanZant’s sizzling shoot:

View this post on Instagram

ATHLETE REVEAL: @ufc fighter @paigevanzant is ready to shoot her first #SISwim spread in beautiful #PuertoVallarta! 😻 • • • @casavelas @visitpuertovallarta @vallarta_adventures #MyVelasExperience #VallartaAdventures

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

View this post on Instagram

“Yes, I’m a professional fighter…But you can look really cute, too.” That’s right, @paigevanzant! 💜 • • • @casavelas @visitpuertovallarta @vallarta_adventures #MyVelasExperience #PuertoVallarta #VallartaAdventures

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

View this post on Instagram

@paigevanzant is out here completely slaying her first photo shoot with @walterechin and #SISwim! 🔥🔥🔥 • • • @visitpuertovallarta @casavelas @vallarta_adventures #PuertoVallarta #MyVelasExperience #VallartaAdventures

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

View this post on Instagram

Our girl @paigevanzant has so much respect for the ladies of #SISwim after a grueling day of posing on the beach! 👙 • • • @casavelas @visitpuertovallarta @vallarta_adventures #PuertoVallarta #MyVelasExperience #VallartaAdventures

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

View this post on Instagram

Can’t stop, won’t stop, obsessing over @paigevanzant. 🙌🏼 • • • @visitpuertovallarta @casavelas @vallarta_adventures #MyVelasExperience #PuertoVallarta #VallartaAdventures

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

VanZant, who turns 25 later this month, returned to the cage in January after a year-long layoff stemming from a broken arm. The fighter known as “12 Gauge” defeated Rachael Ostovich, improving her professional MMA record to 8-4.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties