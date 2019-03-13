Check Out These Highlights From Nathan Eovaldi’s Spring Training Debut

World Series star Nathan Eovaldi made his spring training debut for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, and he delivered a pretty solid outing.

The right-hander tossed three innings in the Sox’s 9-5 loss to the Twins in Fort Meyers, Fla., tallying one strikeout and one walk. He allowed just one run, a Byron Buxton home run in the third inning, but otherwise was satisfactory in his debut.

Check out some of the highlights from Eovaldi’s spring training appearance below:

Nathan Eovaldi looked sharp in his spring training debut, allowing one run over three innings. https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/4guP4FoZd0 — NESN (@NESN) March 13, 2019

Eovaldi is coming off of a thrilling postseason with the Sox, during which he pitched six innings in a wild 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. In the offseason, he signed a four-year deal with the team worth $67.5 million, a decision that was well-received by fans.

