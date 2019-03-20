Chris Broussard Believes This Young NBA Star Is ‘A New Age Larry Bird’

What will the NBA look like in five years?

Chris Broussard raised an interesting point Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” while discussing the future of The Association: The three or four best players in the world a few years from now could be international products.

Broussard pointed to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (Greece), Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (Cameroon), Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (Serbia) and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks (Slovenia) as candidates to be among the NBA’s most highly regarded players.

Two of those players, in particular, stand out to Broussard as potential faces of the league: Embiid and Doncic.

Why? Well, those guys have a certain charisma to them, with Broussard even comparing Doncic to a “new age Larry Bird” after taking into account the 20-year-old’s attitude and skin color.

"I can see Embiid and Luka being the faces of the league. Luka, a dominant white player, he's got a little swag, he's got attitude and he's going at these brothers. He's like a new age Larry Bird; he's a bad boy." — @Chris_Broussard Which international player would you choose? pic.twitter.com/5aawGvWWxg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2019

It’s obviously bold to compare anyone to Larry Legend, a 12-time NBA All-Star who won three titles with the Boston Celtics and three consecutive MVP awards from 1983-84 to 1985-86. But Doncic has dazzled in his rookie season after being selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Maybe Broussard is on to something by including him in the “potential face of the NBA” discussion.

For now, the NBA still belongs to the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and James Harden, to name a few. But there are a bunch of young studs emerging as superstars, and there’s a distinct international flavor to the league’s ongoing evolution.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images