Chris Wagner Explains What Went Wrong In Bruins’ Loss To Blue Jackets

Despite their best effort to battle back from a 5-1 deficit against the Blue Jackets, the Boston Bruins fell short in a 7-4 loss to Columbus on Monday — and B’s winger Chris Wagner pointed to a number of reasons why they were unable to earn the win.

In addition to not taking care of the puck, Wagner said the Bruins simply did not show up to Nationwide Arena to play that evening — unlike the Blue Jackets.

