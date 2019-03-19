Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow Already Dreaming Of Playing With Tom Brady, Patriots

Is Hunter Renfrow destined to play for the New England Patriots?

The Clemson University wide receiver told the Greenville News’ Scott Keepfer on Saturday about a dream he had the previous night: He was in a Patriots meeting, and Tom Brady was there too. Renfrow’s possible premonition came just six weeks before the 2019 NFL Draft, where he might be selected in the middle rounds.

“I had a dream that I was a Patriot last night,” Renfrow said. “It was the weirdest thing. I went to sleep and I woke up and I was having a meeting with Tom Brady. It was weird. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Renfrow told reporters earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine he’d love to play for the Patriots, catch passes from Brady and learn from fellow slot receiver Julian Edelman.

Rather than just speaking his goals into existence, Renfrow now seems to be trying to dream them into reality. And since he walked onto Clemson’s team and became a two-time national champion, we shouldn’t doubt the effectiveness of his will power.

