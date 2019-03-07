Colin Cowherd Believes This Team Presents Ideal Fit For Antonio Brown

Colin Cowherd seems to know the perfect landing spot for Antonio Brown, and ironically enough, it’s a team that somewhat emulates the franchise the star wide receiver is itching to break free from.

Cowherd employed a seven-step process of elimination strategy to pinpoint the ideal fit for Brown, with tiers including need for a No. 1 wide receiver, recent spending and head-coaching style. “The Herd” host ultimately landed on the Carolina Panthers, and he explained why during Wednesday’s show on FOX Sports 1.

Through a 7-step process of elimination, @ColinCowherd found the perfect next team for Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/wGPMoJ3fx6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 6, 2019

Cowherd does make an intriguing point about the similarities of Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Le’Veon Bell. While Brown likely doesn’t need to be in an offense similar to Pittsburgh’s in order to thrive, it likely would make the transition process that much easier. And while Ron Rivera hasn’t caught nearly as much heat as Mike Tomlin in recent seasons, both can be viewed as player’s coaches.

That said, it’s important to consider logistics. The Panthers only have six picks in this spring’s draft, and one has to imagine they’d have serious reservations about giving up their first-round selection, which reportedly is the Steelers’ asking price for Brown. Not to mention, a team interested in trading for Brown likely will have a desire to extend him as well, and that might not be a roll of the dice Carolina wants to make.

Brown joining the Panthers makes sense in a lot of ways, but when it comes to blockbuster trades, a good fit typically isn’t high on the priority list.

