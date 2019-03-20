Colin Cowherd Predicts 2019 Season Records For Patriots, Rest Of NFL

The landscape of the NFL got a tad bit shaken up at the turn of the new league year, to say the least.

We saw two superstar wide receivers moved in blockbuster deals, as a number of noteworthy players relocate via the open market. So with the majority of teams set to look fairly different in the upcoming season than they did in the 2018 campaign, which clubs are poised to earn division crowns?

Colin Cowherd on Tuesday took a stab at predicting the 2019 season records for every team across the league in wake of the free-agent frenzy. Check out his takes in the clip below, as seen during FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd:”

NFC East – Eagles

NFC West – 49ers

AFC North – Steelers@ColinCowherd predicts every NFL division post-free agency pic.twitter.com/WBcWuOxnpC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 19, 2019

Cowherd predicting the Patriots to finish 11-5 seems fair. The reigning Super Bowl champions are set to take on five playoff teams from a season ago, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and recharged Cleveland Browns. But even with the rest of the AFC East underdoing some important changes this offseason, that record should be enough for New England to win the division for an 11th straight season.

It’s also worth noting that Cowherd believes the Philadelphia Eagles will own the best overall record next season at 12-4. After all, at least two teams have finished with a 13-3 record or better in nine of the last 10 seasons. But with there seemingly no clear-cut powerhouse in the NFL as it stands, we could be in store for more parity than we’ve seen in the league for quite some time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images