Colin Cowherd Ranks Top 10 AFC Teams In Wake Of NFL Free Agent Frenzy

There’s been a whole lot of activity across the NFL over the past week, to say the least.

We saw two superstar wide receivers relocate, as Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, while the Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunner by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster deal with the New York Giants.

But despite the flurry of moves, Colin Cowherd believes the New England Patriots are the top team in the AFC. Even though the Patriots have been fairly quiet on the transaction front and have seen a handful of key players find new homes, Cowherd still likes the reigning Super Bowl champions’ chances heading into the 2019 campaign.

1. Patriots

2. Chiefs

3. Colts

4. Chargers

5. Steelers@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 AFC teams pic.twitter.com/XBlgK2qtCl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 13, 2019

While the bulk of Cowherd’s list can be debated, it’s tough to argue with the top two spots. The Patriots have reached the past three Super Bowls, and they’ve managed to do so despite dealing with a fair amount of roster changeover heading into each campaign. As for the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no reason to believe their offense won’t be explosive yet again under Patrick Mahomes, and they boosted their defense via signing Tyrann Mathieu in free agency.

That said, Wednesday marked the very first day of the new NFL year, and a whole lot likely will change by the time the 2019 season gets underway in September.

