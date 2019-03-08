College Basketball Odds: Latest Betting Info For This Weekend’s ACC Tilts

The Virginia Tech Hokies look to head into next week’s ACC Tournament on a winning note when they host the Miami Hurricanes on Friday as 10-point home favorites on the college basketball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Virginia Tech continued its recent inconsistent play with a 73-64 loss at Florida State on Tuesday to fall to 4-4 straight up in eight outings ahead of Friday’s game at Cassell Coliseum.

Despite their recent uneven performance, though, the Hokies sit comfortably at No. 15 in the AP Top 25, and are locked in as the No. 5 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament. However, Virginia Tech continues to lag badly on the March Madness odds at a distant +8000.

The Hurricanes look to close out a disappointing campaign with consecutive wins after knocking off the Pittsburgh Panthers 70-63 as 6-point chalk. Wins have been rare for Miami, which has failed to post consecutive victories during a 5-12 SU run, but could possibly climb to the 11th seed in the ACC Tournament with a third win in four meetings with the Hokies.

The action on the college basketball betting slate around the ACC then heats up Saturday, when the Virginia Cavaliers look to lock up at least a share of first place in the conference, and the top seed in the ACC Tournament, when they host the Louisville Cardinals.

The Cavaliers sit deadlocked with North Carolina with a 15-2 SU record, but control the tiebreaker on the strength of a 69-61 win over UNC as 1-point home favorites Feb. 11.

With wins in six straight contests Virginia also has climbed to No. 2 in the national rankings, but is at real risk of being passed by Duke in the standings, tournament seedings and national rankings should it see an eight-game win streak against the Cardinals end Saturday afternoon.

And the Blue Devils look to tally a third straight victory Saturday when they visit the rival Tar Heels. Duke has struggled since losing star freshman Zion Williamson to injury, losing in two of five contests to tumble to third place in the conference, and to No. 3 in the AP Top 25.

However, the team has been resilient on the NCAA Tournament odds, where it remains +240 betting favorites, well ahead of Virginia at +950, and can lock up the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament with a victory over UNC combined with a Cavaliers loss to Louisville.

North Carolina needs a victory over the Blue Devils combined with a Hokies loss to claim the top seed, and sits well back of both conference rivals at +1500 on the March Madness odds

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images