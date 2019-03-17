Boston Bruins

Conor McGregor Celebrates With Bruins, Hands Out Whiskey After Win Vs. Columbus

by on Sun, Mar 17, 2019 at 9:08AM

Saturday night served as Conor McGregor night at TD Garden — and thank goodness for that.

The UFC Superstar was in the house to watch the Boston Bruins take down the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling overtime win. McGregor delivered an epic locker room speech, handled ceremonial puck-drop duties and, in general, had a proper good time on the eve of St. Patrick’s day.

He also celebrated with the Black and Gold in their locker room after the big win, and even dished out some of his Proper Whiskey.

Watch that cool moment, as well as some other behind-the-scenes footage from an awesome night at the Garden, in McGregor’s Instagram post below. The locker room celebration is the third of the three videos.

(Warning: The clips contains some NSFW language.)

View this post on Instagram

Out here in Boston supporting the Black and Gold Batmen! The @nhlbruins!!! Boston strong baby, let’s GO! ☘️

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

What a legend.

The Bruins’ thrilling win snapped a three-game losing streak. The Black and Gold will return to the ice Tuesday night when they visit the New York Islanders.

