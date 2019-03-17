Conor McGregor Celebrates With Bruins, Hands Out Whiskey After Win Vs. Columbus

Saturday night served as Conor McGregor night at TD Garden — and thank goodness for that.

The UFC Superstar was in the house to watch the Boston Bruins take down the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling overtime win. McGregor delivered an epic locker room speech, handled ceremonial puck-drop duties and, in general, had a proper good time on the eve of St. Patrick’s day.

He also celebrated with the Black and Gold in their locker room after the big win, and even dished out some of his Proper Whiskey.

Watch that cool moment, as well as some other behind-the-scenes footage from an awesome night at the Garden, in McGregor’s Instagram post below. The locker room celebration is the third of the three videos.

(Warning: The clips contains some NSFW language.)

What a legend.

The Bruins’ thrilling win snapped a three-game losing streak. The Black and Gold will return to the ice Tuesday night when they visit the New York Islanders.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images