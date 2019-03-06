Could Celtics Aquire Kevin Durant In Offseason? Brian Windhorst Floats Hypothetical

Most expect Kyrie Irving to team up with a fellow NBA superstar this summer by one way or another.

If the Celtics are able to re-sign Irving in the offseason, Boston reportedly will make a push for an Anthony Davis trade. But if Irving elects to leave the C’s, the New York Knicks are viewed by many as the most likely landing spot for the star point guard, who very well could be joined by Kevin Durant in the Big Apple.

Brian Windhorst, however, believes there’s a scenario that nobody is considering.

During an appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Windhorst laid out a plan of how the Celtics could acquire Durant this summer and explained why the two-time NBA Finals MVP might want to team up with Irving in Boston.

“It’s not impossible for the Celtics to get their hands on Kevin Durant this offseason,” Windhorst said. “I’m not saying I think it’s gonna happen, I’m just saying it’s not impossible.

“They have the assets to trade for Anthony Davis. Kevin Durant can be signed and traded. They can work out a deal. Remember, the team that finished in ‘second place’ when he signed with the Warriors was Boston. When people look at Kyrie and KD, I think they automatically assume it’s just gonna be in New York. There’s other teams out there that could do it. … Don’t just assume that because KD and Kyrie have a relationship that they would only want to potentially play together in New York.”

This likely is a long shot, but you really never can rule anything out in the NBA. In addition to all of the points made by Windhorst, the Celtics would provide Durant with a real chance to compete for a championship. And if winning is a priority for the star forward, he could look to make a move out east to get out of the highly competitive Western Conference.

Danny Ainge never has been one to shy away from making a big move. While Davis likely sits atop the Celtics’ wish list, who’s to say they won’t pursue Durant if they miss out on The Brow? You could do much, much worse for a Plan B.

