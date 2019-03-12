Could Martellus Bennett Return To Patriots? Brother Assesses Likelihood

New England Patriots fans’ wish of Danny Amendola returning to Foxboro won’t be coming true, but they’re still holding onto hope for Martellus Bennett.

Bennett recently sent Twitter ablaze when he uploaded a video of himself training in the gym while imploring the Patriots to give him a call. While the former tight end revealed he was just trolling, the interest reportedly became legitimate when New England agreed to trade for his brother, Michael Bennett, last Friday.

Unfortunately for Pats Nation, they probably shouldn’t get excited about the possibility of Marty B catching passes from Tom Brady next season.

Michael Bennett was at Princeton University on Monday to talk part in a discussion entitled “Race & the NFL.” In addition to offering high praise of head coach Bill Belichick, Michael Bennett also evaluated the chances of his brother coming out of retirement and returning to the Patriots.

Will his brother @MartysaurusRex come out of retirement to play with @mosesbread72? It'd be great, but, it's probably "fake news," says Bennett. pic.twitter.com/jY5OM1FBo5 — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 11, 2019

Well, there you have it.

While Martellus almost certainly won’t be donning a Patriots uniform in the upcoming campaign, it’s safe to assume he’ll be rooting on his former team and his brother in the fall.

