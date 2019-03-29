D.K. Metcalf Wanted To Prove He’s ‘Faster Than Tom Brady’ At Ole Miss Pro Day

D.K. Metcalf was the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine with his imposing physique and blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash, but his performance in some of the combine’s less popular drills left much to be desired.
Metcalf, who stands 6-foot-3, 228 pounds and looks more like a bodybuilder than a wide receiver, was awful in both the three-cone drill (7.38 seconds, third-worst among wideouts) and short shuttle (4.50 seconds, fourth-worst), which measure important attributes like short-area quickness and ability to change direction.
To put those numbers in perspective, only one quarterback (Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur) posted worse a time in either drill this year. As, as many were quick to point out on Twitter, even Tom Brady, whose performance at the 2000 combine was a legendarily unathletic affair, ran a faster three-cone (7.20 seconds).
Metcalf was back on the field Friday for Ole Miss’ pro day, and while he understandably let his combine 40 time stand, he opted to re-run the three-cone and short shuttle.
Why? Because “slower than Tom Brady” wasn’t a label he wanted hanging over his head.
“A lot of people talked, saying my cone drills — Tom Brady was faster than me,” Metcalf told NFL Media’s James Palmer after his workout. “So I just had to come in here and just show that I was faster than Tom Brady.”
Metcalf achieved his goal, reportedly recording a 7.20-second three-cone and 4.30-second shuttle.
“I dropped both of them by 0.2 seconds, so that was a big accomplishment for me today,” he said.
Metcalf is projected as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fellow Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown — who reportedly met with the New England Patriots this week — could go in the first round, as well.
