Dale Earnhardt Sr. Championship Car Up For Auction, But There’s One Big Problem

Are you a huge NASCAR fan? Do you want to own the car that Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove to a Cup Series championship in 1994?

Well, now you have your chance.

Except you really don’t.

The Intimidator’s 1994 No. 3 Goodwrench Chevy Lumina is up for auction Saturday at State Farm Stadium (home of the Arizona Cardinals), with Wisconsin-based Mecum Auctions billing it as “one of the most famous cars in the history of NASCAR.” It’s also listed as the most valuable of 20 cars tied to the Earnhardt family that will be available Saturday, and has an estimated value of $200,000 to $300,000, according to the Charlotte Observer.

There’s one just one problem, however: The car apparently is a fake.

“It’s sitting in my showroom at the museum,” Richard Childress, Earnhardt’s longtime friend and team owner, recently said on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, via the Observer. “So I don’t think that’s the correct car. They definitely don’t have the ‘94 that he won the championship with.”

(You can click here to watch Earnhardt clinch the Cup championship in 1994.)

Yeah, that’s kind of an issue.

Thumbnail photo via RacingOne/Getty Images