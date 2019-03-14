Damon Harrison Absolutely Shreds ‘Senile Old Man’ Mike Francesa

Mike Francesa has become a — let’s call it fascinating — listen since coming out of retirement.

The once-legendary WFAN host has taken just an absolute dive lately. In addition to an outright lack of knowledge of a disturbing number of things he now talks about, his takes, whether they’re about Bryce Harper or Tom Brady, have been flaming.

Former New York Jets and Giants defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, now with the Detroit Lions, was the latest victim of a Francesa scorcher.

A fan on Twitter brought to Harrison’s attention that Francesa claimed the reason the lineman was traded to the Lions last season was because he considered himself the locker room lawyer.

That resulted in some pretty incredible tweets by Harrison.

Can’t listen to that senile old man. His tone has changed since he paid me 4K to sign autographs for his kids. Ppl change up quick for no reason. You can ask any of my teammates about me. His kids need to put him in a nursing home. https://t.co/lMxg8C4eKI — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 14, 2019

What’s worse is that day I signed for his kids. and everyday after I was this “great player” a “great guy” a “great teammate”…up until I delinced to go on his show once a day every week for the duration of the season. He switched up after that. I can’t respect a man like that. https://t.co/F6BeftuVLf — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 14, 2019

Snacks then retweeted this pretty witty response.

this has gotta be the first time that francesa has come up on the losing end of a fight with snacks https://t.co/P98W7pTvtI — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) March 14, 2019

Yeah, Harrison wasn’t holding back.

