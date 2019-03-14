Damon Harrison Absolutely Shreds ‘Senile Old Man’ Mike Francesa

Mike Francesa has become a — let’s call it fascinating — listen since coming out of retirement.
The once-legendary WFAN host has taken just an absolute dive lately. In addition to an outright lack of knowledge of a disturbing number of things he now talks about, his takes, whether they’re about Bryce Harper or Tom Brady, have been flaming.
Former New York Jets and Giants defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, now with the Detroit Lions, was the latest victim of a Francesa scorcher.
A fan on Twitter brought to Harrison’s attention that Francesa claimed the reason the lineman was traded to the Lions last season was because he considered himself the locker room lawyer.
That resulted in some pretty incredible tweets by Harrison.
Snacks then retweeted this pretty witty response.
Yeah, Harrison wasn’t holding back.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
