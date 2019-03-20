Danica Patrick To Join Mike Tirico In Broadcast Booth At 2019 Indy 500

Danica Patrick will be working at this year’s Indianapolis 500, albeit in a far different role than she’s accustomed to.

Patrick, who retired from professional racing after participating in last year’s Daytona 500 and Indy 500, will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to serve as an analyst for the 103rd running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The 36-year-old will work alongside NBC play-by-play extraordinaire Mike Tirico.

Patrick made the announcement Wednesday in the following Instagram post:

We know what you’re thinking: Is Patrick going to broadcast for four hours while doing a handstand? She never got to do one after a NASCAR race, after all.

Honestly, we wouldn’t put it past her.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images