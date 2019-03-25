Danny Amendola Delivers Sincere Message To Ex-Patriots Teammate Rob Gronkowski

In wake of his retirement announcement Sunday, it’s become abundantly clear just how well-respected and loved Rob Gronkowski is by his peers.

Gronkowski has received an outpouring of congratulatory messages upon calling it a career, including from Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Patriots brass. Danny Amendola got in on the action Monday morning, hailing his former Patriots teammate for things other than what he accomplished on the football field.

To the most genuine man I’ve ever met. I love your hugs. Spikes. Buses. And I’ll never forget our trips home. LFG bro. @RobGronkowski #potatoesacker pic.twitter.com/nTljvEiRGz — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) March 25, 2019

It’s Gronkowski’s innate fun-loving personality and unmatched positive energy that will maintain the three-time Super Bowl champion’s superstar status well into his post-NFL retirement years. And judging by Gronk’s agent’s latest comments, the 29-year-old will have no shortage of opportunities moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images