Darren Rovell Flips Over Apparent Twitter Experiment Because Of Course

Sports business analyst Darren Rovell is seemingly unhappy with an apparent experimental new feature on Twitter, which he felt had an impact on the what makes the social network tick.

Rovell discovered the number of favorites and retweets a tweet receives no longer were visible at the bottom of his posts when he logged on this afternoon. The Action Network HQ analyst took to Twitter on Wednesday, and called the apparent change an “asinine move.”

Twitter removing number counts on retweets and likes is an asisine move. Eliminates a lot of the energy that makes this platform go, the meritocracy it is from a content perspective and compromises the ability to pick out the value of what’s important in the moment. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2019

But Rovell’s comments didn’t come without critics. It even led one Twitter employee to chime in on the situation.

Brandon Borrman, who works in communications for the social network, noted that not only was it an experiment, but that the metrics still were available for users to view.

Hey Darren, this isn't actually true. It's an experiment in a separate testing app, might never exist in the main app. One is making conversation easier to read by not having the metrics right there (they're still available, you just have to click to see them.) — Brandon Borrman (@bborrman) March 13, 2019

In another tweet, Rovell criticized Twitter for the way they roll out new features on the social media platform. “Twitter’s most common problem in unveiling new features… is that its executives never seem to know what its users want,” he wrote.

Borrman responded to that tweet, too.

And this is exactly why we're EXPERIMENTING. We want to know what works/what doesn't. What people like/what they don't. — Brandon Borrman (@bborrman) March 13, 2019

Rovell tried to have the last word in the debate, but it didn’t quite work.

Feedback is exactly what we're looking for. — Brandon Borrman (@bborrman) March 13, 2019

Despite having a lot to say on the platform, Rovell is no stranger to criticism on Twitter. Back in February, for instance, the analyst was shredded for a tweet where he seemed more concerned about Nike’s stock when Duke’s Zion Williamson was injured.

For the time being, however, he has yet respond to Borrman’s latest tweet (although he has had plenty to tweet about since).

