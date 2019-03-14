Darren Rovell Flips Over Apparent Twitter Experiment Because Of Course

Sports business analyst Darren Rovell is seemingly unhappy with an apparent experimental new feature on Twitter, which he felt had an impact on the what makes the social network tick.
Rovell discovered the number of favorites and retweets a tweet receives no longer were visible at the bottom of his posts when he logged on this afternoon. The Action Network HQ analyst took to Twitter on Wednesday, and called the apparent change an “asinine move.”
But Rovell’s comments didn’t come without critics. It even led one Twitter employee to chime in on the situation.
Brandon Borrman, who works in communications for the social network, noted that not only was it an experiment, but that the metrics still were available for users to view.
In another tweet, Rovell criticized Twitter for the way they roll out new features on the social media platform. “Twitter’s most common problem in unveiling new features… is that its executives never seem to know what its users want,” he wrote.
Borrman responded to that tweet, too.
Rovell tried to have the last word in the debate, but it didn’t quite work.
Despite having a lot to say on the platform, Rovell is no stranger to criticism on Twitter. Back in February, for instance, the analyst was shredded for a tweet where he seemed more concerned about Nike’s stock when Duke’s Zion Williamson was injured.
For the time being, however, he has yet respond to Borrman’s latest tweet (although he has had plenty to tweet about since).
Thumbnail photo via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ_1fwvpvZE
