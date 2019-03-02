David Ortiz Gets Asked If He’ll Pull A Jason Witten, Delivers Hilarious Response

Jason Witten appeared to inspire some folks, like Martellus Bennett (kind of), by coming out of retirement — but not David Ortiz.

The Boston Red Sox legend retired after the 2016 season and has made clear for some time that the idea of a comeback isn’t too fetching to him. Witten, meanwhile, retired from football after the 2017 season and spent 2018 in ESPN’s broadcast booth. But earlier in the week he had a change of heart and announced he was coming out of retirement.

Still, Ortiz occasionally will have to field a question about possibly dusting off his cleats, even though it often is in a joking manner. The Red Sox legend was down at the team’s spring training facility in Ft. Meyers, Fla., on Saturday, making an appearance to chat with some players. He answered a few questions from the media, and one of them was if he’d pull a Witten.

His response was classic.

David Ortiz, asked if he would pull as Jason Witten and return from the broadcast booth and play again. "Hell to the no." — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 2, 2019

We’re sure Sox fans would love to see some more Big Papi, but it seems he really does enjoy retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images