David Pastrnak, Aleksander Barkov Duked It Out During Bruins’ 4-1 Loss

David Pastrnak has been on a tear since returning from injury, but was not able to extend his point streak Saturday.

The 22-year-old finished the game with five shots, one hit and a -2 rating on the day. The Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov shined for Florida in their 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Barkov had an assists, two shots and a +2 rating for the game.

To see how Pastrnak matched up with Panthers center Barkov in Saturday’s tilt, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images