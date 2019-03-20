David Pastrnak Discusses First Game Back With Bruins After Injury

David Pastrnak made his much-anticipated return to the Bruins lineup on Tuesday after sustaining a thumb injury in February that forced him to miss 16 games. Despite a difficult first shift, the winger said he felt good in his first game with the club in over a month.

Pastrnak was generally pleased with his performance, noting that he was pain-free throughout the game. Although he wasn’t able to capitalize on every move he made Tuesday, Pastrnak did tally three shots on net in his first game back on the ice.

