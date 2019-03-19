David Pastrnak Injury: Bruins Winger Likely To Return Vs. Islanders

Barring a last-minute change, it looks like David Pastrnak will make his highly anticipated return Tuesday night.

Pastrnak has missed five weeks after undergoing surgery on his thumb in early February. But Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated the star winger is good to go ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.

“Looks like” David Pastrnak will play tonight, per Bruce Cassidy. But will see how he is following morning skate. He’s officially a game-time decision. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2019

Pastrnak’s return will be a welcome sight for Boston, as a rash of injuries has slowed what was one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Speaking of injuries, defenseman Torey Krug (concussion) participated in Tuesday morning’s optional pregame skate, albeit in a limited role.

Torey Krug is taking part in this morning’s optional pregame skate wearing a red non-contact jersey. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2019

Pastrnak led the Bruins in goals before suffering his thumb injury. Brad Marchand since has tied Pastrnak at 31 goals apiece.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports