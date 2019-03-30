David Pastrnak Joined Exclusive Company With Second Five-Point Performance

David Pastrnak has been on a tear since returning from injury.

The 22-year-old has recorded a point in four of his five games since coming back (five goals, six assists), including a monster five-point outburst in a Boston Bruins 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers Wednesday night.

Pastrnak joined exclusive Bruins company with his second five-point performance before turning 23 years old, and is just one behind Barry Pederson for the most five-point games in B’s history before turning 23.

For more on Pastrnak’s historic performance, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images