Devils’ Season-Long Stumbling Continues Ahead Of Matchup With Bruins

by on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 7:54PM

The New Jersey Devils have been stumbling all season long, especially in the weeks leading up to their matchup against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The Devils have gone just 2-8-1 in their last 11 games with an average of 1.9 goals per game. New Jersey owns an 82.9 percent penalty kill rate during that stretch, compared to its 10.7 percent power play rating.

To hear more about the Devil’s recent struggles, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

